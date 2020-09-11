Capital Impact Advisors LLC Has $2.51 Million Stake in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. black and white Capital LP acquired a new position in Alteryx in the second quarter worth approximately $5,553,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Alteryx during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,286,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alteryx during the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx stock traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,270,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,614. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.35 and a 200-day moving average of $132.02. Alteryx Inc has a 52 week low of $75.17 and a 52 week high of $185.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.51, a PEG ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.07.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $96.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alteryx Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AYX. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Alteryx from $192.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Alteryx from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Alteryx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.14.

In related news, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $171,093.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $1,021,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,328 shares of company stock valued at $20,823,684 over the last 90 days. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

