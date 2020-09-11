Capital Impact Advisors LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 57.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of J & J Snack Foods worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 15.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 943,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,891,000 after purchasing an additional 124,286 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 511,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,886,000 after acquiring an additional 133,104 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,769 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 6.1% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 327,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,683,000 after purchasing an additional 18,923 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 47.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,458,000 after purchasing an additional 84,184 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on JJSF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.65. 87,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,201. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $196.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 69.38 and a beta of 0.59.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $214.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.07 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

