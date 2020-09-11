Capital Impact Advisors LLC Has $2.76 Million Holdings in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 49.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,872 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 833.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 92.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,718.2% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 58.7% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM stock traded down $3.52 on Friday, hitting $314.95. 244,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,232. The business has a 50-day moving average of $303.88 and a 200 day moving average of $241.01. EPAM Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $151.97 and a fifty-two week high of $338.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $632.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.71 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.59, for a total transaction of $1,064,667.50. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.88, for a total value of $1,105,800.96. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,701 shares of company stock valued at $3,171,629. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on EPAM shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. VTB Capital downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.93.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

