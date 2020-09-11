Capital Impact Advisors LLC Has $2.98 Million Holdings in Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) by 81.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,545 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,087 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,900,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,695,000 after purchasing an additional 32,981 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James S. Mahan III acquired 73,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.49 per share, with a total value of $1,502,470.23. Also, CEO James S. Mahan III bought 57,153 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.79 per share, with a total value of $1,131,057.87. Insiders bought 177,930 shares of company stock worth $3,543,713 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

LOB traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.18. 621,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,558. Live Oak Bancshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $24.08. The stock has a market cap of $928.62 million, a P/E ratio of 134.76 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $63.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

