Capital Impact Advisors LLC Has $3.85 Million Stock Position in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,622 shares during the period. RingCentral makes up 1.3% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 378.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 2,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.95, for a total value of $585,402.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,892,550.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 6,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.13, for a total value of $1,540,766.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,872,070.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,213 shares of company stock valued at $39,794,795 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RNG traded down $23.31 on Friday, hitting $254.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,438,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,906. RingCentral Inc has a 52-week low of $120.03 and a 52-week high of $317.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.55. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.99 and a beta of 0.48.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $277.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that RingCentral Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.69.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

