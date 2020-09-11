Capital Impact Advisors LLC Has $5.53 Million Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,491 shares during the period. Masimo comprises approximately 1.8% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $5,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Masimo by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,587,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,045,926,000 after acquiring an additional 15,330 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Masimo by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,144,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $379,921,000 after acquiring an additional 254,661 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,481,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,449,000 after buying an additional 77,080 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,233,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,500,000 after buying an additional 41,833 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masimo stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $214.06. 276,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,591. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $140.16 and a 12 month high of $258.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.84.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. Masimo had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MASI. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Masimo from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Masimo from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.63.

In related news, insider Jon Coleman sold 1,250 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $293,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

