Capital Impact Advisors LLC Has $8.37 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,860 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 2.8% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,273,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,620,359,000 after buying an additional 1,765,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,920,894,000 after buying an additional 1,132,053 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 14.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,604,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394,036 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,812,327 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,794,733,000 after purchasing an additional 723,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,490,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Facebook from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Facebook from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.42.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.64, for a total transaction of $115,292.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,670.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at $130,583,197.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,863 shares of company stock valued at $9,085,220 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $266.61. 18,899,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,876,301. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.98. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $759.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.25.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

