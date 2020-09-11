Capital Impact Advisors LLC Invests $1.50 Million in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Wayfair by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 13.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Wayfair by 2.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Wayfair by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:W traded down $12.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $252.28. 2,498,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,265,427. The stock has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of -36.14, a PEG ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 3.48. Wayfair Inc has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $349.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $289.39 and a 200 day moving average of $172.20.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $2.58. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.35) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 40,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $11,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,680,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 4,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total transaction of $1,420,900.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,544 shares of company stock worth $75,269,828 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on W shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Cfra upgraded Wayfair to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $40.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $260.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.88.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

