Capital Impact Advisors LLC Invests $1.71 Million in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 2,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 28.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 50,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,048,000 after purchasing an additional 11,042 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 134.6% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 44.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.73, for a total transaction of $723,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,938.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.71, for a total transaction of $1,207,278.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,830 shares of company stock worth $30,439,933. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ISRG traded down $3.06 on Friday, hitting $702.54. 433,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,965. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $699.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $577.86. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $360.50 and a one year high of $778.83. The firm has a market cap of $84.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.89, a P/E/G ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.52. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $602.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.52.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.