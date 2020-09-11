Capital Impact Advisors LLC Invests $1.92 Million in IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of IMPINJ at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMPINJ during the second quarter worth $108,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of IMPINJ by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of IMPINJ by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in IMPINJ by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 58,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 10,875 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in IMPINJ by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 878,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,123,000 after buying an additional 13,519 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IMPINJ stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.92. 243,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,978. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $599.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.56 and its 200-day moving average is $24.16. IMPINJ Inc has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $37.99.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.24. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $26.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. IMPINJ’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that IMPINJ Inc will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 6,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $164,699.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,807,793.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,487 shares of IMPINJ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $58,071.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,783 shares in the company, valued at $555,333.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PI shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on IMPINJ from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of IMPINJ in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of IMPINJ from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of IMPINJ in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

