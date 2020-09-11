Capital Impact Advisors LLC Invests $2.14 Million in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after buying an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,051,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,123,000 after acquiring an additional 509,318 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Zscaler by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 90,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZS shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zscaler from $104.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Zscaler from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their price target on Zscaler from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $90.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.46.

NASDAQ ZS traded down $4.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.50. 2,395,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,099,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.53 and its 200-day moving average is $93.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.79 and a beta of 0.76. Zscaler Inc has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $163.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 27.39% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $125.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zscaler Inc will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 54,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total value of $5,972,916.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 222,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,256,266.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $471,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,511.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,752 shares of company stock valued at $14,938,954. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

