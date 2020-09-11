Capital Impact Advisors LLC Invests $2.53 Million in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,526,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bill.com by 339.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,855,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523,473 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 379.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,941,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bill.com by 366.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,626,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,113,000 after buying an additional 2,848,966 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,542,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bill.com by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,758,000 after buying an additional 823,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BILL traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.71. 1,944,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,507. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion and a PE ratio of -150.33. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.61 and a 12-month high of $107.41.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $42.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.03 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. Bill.com’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

BILL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bill.com from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.82.

In related news, Director Steven F. Piaker sold 569,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $42,258,273.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,892,036.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Mawhinney sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.73, for a total transaction of $1,300,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,190.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,869,597 shares of company stock worth $455,030,161.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

