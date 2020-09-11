Capital Impact Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,039 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Shutterstock worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 316.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 24,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $92,914.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 23,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $851,065.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,159,867 shares in the company, valued at $581,108,817.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,193,410 shares of company stock worth $101,154,422 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SSTK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist upgraded Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Shares of Shutterstock stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,825. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.57. Shutterstock Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $59.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 53.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.36. Shutterstock had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $159.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Shutterstock’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shutterstock Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.89%.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

