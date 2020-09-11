Capital Impact Advisors LLC Makes New $2.72 Million Investment in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 86.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 58.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 54.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WDAY traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $206.20. 1,653,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,292,360. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $196.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.97. Workday Inc has a 12-month low of $107.75 and a 12-month high of $248.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.27 and a beta of 1.56.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

WDAY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. OTR Global downgraded Workday to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Workday from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.90.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 78,750 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total transaction of $13,870,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $944,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 449,706 shares of company stock valued at $94,091,505. 26.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

