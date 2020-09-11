Capital Impact Advisors LLC Purchases 31,396 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 151.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,153 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,396 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Encore Wire worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WIRE. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Encore Wire by 278.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Encore Wire in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIRE traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $48.92. 72,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,779. Encore Wire Co. has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $62.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.52.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $253.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.07 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Encore Wire’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.89%.

WIRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Encore Wire presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

