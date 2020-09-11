Capital Impact Advisors LLC Purchases 5,905 Shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 157.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 10.9% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 7.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 30,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,764,000 after purchasing an additional 12,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $409,000. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FLT shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.71.

Shares of NYSE:FLT traded down $2.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $231.00. 499,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,400. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.51 and a 52-week high of $329.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $248.99 and a 200 day moving average of $242.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.43.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.11. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 29.88%. The business had revenue of $525.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FleetCor Technologies Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

