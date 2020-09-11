Capital Impact Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venrock Management V LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,128,765,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 13.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,729,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012,041 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cloudflare by 169.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,213,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,210,000 after buying an additional 5,795,087 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 38.9% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 5,100,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,365,000 after buying an additional 1,429,447 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 182.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,185,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,523,000 after buying an additional 2,058,554 shares during the last quarter. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Associates V. Lp Venrock sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $263,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $1,509,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,140,969 shares of company stock worth $412,803,002 in the last quarter. 35.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.31.

NET stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.17. The stock had a trading volume of 6,863,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,314,829. The company has a quick ratio of 9.38, a current ratio of 9.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.58. Cloudflare Inc has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $45.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.15.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.17 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 36.66%. The company’s revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.