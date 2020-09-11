Capital Impact Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 110.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 178,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 93,646 shares during the quarter. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 2.6% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARWR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

ARWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 24th. TheStreet downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $3,881,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,605,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,110,140.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ARWR traded down $1.99 on Friday, hitting $33.21. 1,904,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,675. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $73.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.24 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.86 and a 200-day moving average of $37.18.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $27.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.76 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

