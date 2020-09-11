Capital Impact Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) by 37.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,263 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the first quarter valued at $2,269,000. AXA raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 79,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 7.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Penumbra by 65.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 15,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Penumbra by 0.7% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Penumbra from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $214.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $205.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BofA Securities downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.50.

Shares of Penumbra stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.43. 276,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 7.42. Penumbra Inc has a 12 month low of $121.80 and a 12 month high of $241.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.05 and its 200 day moving average is $185.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 691.09 and a beta of 0.64.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.09. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $105.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Penumbra’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Penumbra Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $1,535,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $1,175,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,003.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,216 shares of company stock valued at $8,123,095. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.