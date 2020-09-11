Capital Impact Advisors LLC Sells 1,320 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC cut its position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UI. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Ubiquiti by 890.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Ubiquiti by 213.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 8.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.25.

In other news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.74, for a total value of $256,196.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UI traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,472. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.14. Ubiquiti Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.01 and a fifty-two week high of $199.91.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.09. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 29.61% and a negative return on equity of 131.03%. The business had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.30 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 27.07%.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

