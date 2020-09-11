Capital Impact Advisors LLC Sells 2,116 Shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the period. Twilio makes up approximately 1.2% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth about $52,515,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the second quarter worth approximately $319,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 43.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO George Hu sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $14,794,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $299,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 310,710 shares of company stock worth $70,319,170. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.59.

Shares of TWLO traded down $6.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $224.41. 1,560,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,664,067. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $254.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.42 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29. Twilio Inc has a 12 month low of $68.06 and a 12 month high of $288.81.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $400.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.83 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

