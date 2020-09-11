Capital Impact Advisors LLC Sells 301,480 Shares of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,888 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 301,480 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of BOX worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BOX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BOX by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 49,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in BOX during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in BOX in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

Shares of BOX traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,522,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,598. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.17 and its 200-day moving average is $17.22. Box Inc has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $22.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.51 and a beta of 1.16.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.62 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 358.25% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Box Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 100,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $2,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,188.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $63,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,349.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,815 shares of company stock valued at $6,272,931 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BOX shares. ValuEngine cut BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BOX from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of BOX from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box Inc (NYSE:BOX).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.