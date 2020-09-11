Capital Impact Advisors LLC Sells 32,938 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 32,938 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,517,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $304,563,000 after buying an additional 8,187 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in United Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,916,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,735,000 after purchasing an additional 21,707 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 30.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 874,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,906,000 after purchasing an additional 203,177 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 48.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 776,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,624,000 after buying an additional 255,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $80,654,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $244.00 price objective (up from $243.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $102.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,424. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.74. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $75.58 and a 1 year high of $127.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.79.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $1,210,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raymond Dwek sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total transaction of $537,326.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,600 shares of company stock worth $15,941,526 over the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.