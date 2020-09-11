Capital Impact Advisors LLC Sells 76,061 Shares of Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) by 56.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 76,061 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Ameresco worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 371.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Ameresco by 25.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Ameresco by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. 39.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 146,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $3,517,742.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,738,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,967,116.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 80,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $1,985,546.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,438,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,300,667.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

AMRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Ameresco from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Ameresco from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Ameresco from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.43.

Shares of Ameresco stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.67. 225,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. Ameresco Inc has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $35.04. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.47.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $223.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.34 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 4.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameresco Inc will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Ameresco Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

