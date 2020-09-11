Capital Impact Advisors LLC Sells 8,000 Shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Avalara by 0.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Avalara by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Avalara by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Avalara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avalara by 4.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Avalara news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $129,214.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,753,566.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total value of $2,081,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 844,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,144,383.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,778 shares of company stock worth $10,654,974. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVLR traded down $3.09 on Friday, reaching $117.33. The company had a trading volume of 422,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,922. Avalara Inc has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $144.20. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.25 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.40.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Avalara Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Avalara from $106.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Avalara from $113.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Avalara from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avalara has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

