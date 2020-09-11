Capital Impact Advisors LLC Sells 8,284 Shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,284 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MNST. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 636,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,836,000 after buying an additional 50,860 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,308,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 19.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 320.6% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

In related news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total value of $856,098.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,564.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 47,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $3,824,264.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,778.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,100 shares of company stock worth $9,126,791 in the last ninety days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,503,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,154. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.14. Monster Beverage Corp has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $87.05. The firm has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MNST. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.38.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.