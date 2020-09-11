Capital Impact Advisors LLC Takes $2.12 Million Position in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 111,532 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 15.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,914 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Tripadvisor by 319.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Tripadvisor by 2.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,492 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 122.5% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BTIG Research started coverage on Tripadvisor in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Tripadvisor in a report on Friday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.

In other Tripadvisor news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 24,172 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $543,870.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,507.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tripadvisor stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,731,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.03. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 1.38. Tripadvisor Inc has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $42.96.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The travel company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.01). Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 86.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tripadvisor Inc will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

