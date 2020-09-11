Capital Impact Advisors LLC Takes $2.47 Million Position in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 106,551 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Yelp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Yelp by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,256 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Yelp by 192.5% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,553 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 23,397 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 56.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 493,186 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $8,869,000 after buying an additional 177,838 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp during the first quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yelp during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on YELP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.12.

In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 2,685 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $58,747.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Laurence Wilson sold 12,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $306,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,650 shares in the company, valued at $4,091,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,980 shares of company stock valued at $409,717. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:YELP traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.46. 682,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,254. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -126.23 and a beta of 1.43. Yelp Inc has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $38.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.90.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.60 million. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Yelp Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

