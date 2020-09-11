Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 141 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,295 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $20,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,411 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Union Pacific by 6.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 0.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in Union Pacific by 100.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.25.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $193.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,083,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,750,470. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $197.96. The company has a market capitalization of $128.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.17.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $285,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,353. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,900 shares of company stock worth $1,915,490 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

