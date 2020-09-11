Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 166,601 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 45.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 533,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,601 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.1% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $64,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 81,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $11,133,395.90. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $136.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,242,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,783,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $338.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.43. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $141.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.26.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th were given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

