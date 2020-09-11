Captrust Financial Advisors Has $29.05 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 28.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,042 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $29,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $34,000. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 134.6% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 261.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 76 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 54.1% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

ISRG traded down $13.88 on Thursday, hitting $705.60. 521,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,025. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.50 and a 12 month high of $778.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $699.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $577.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.20, a PEG ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.52. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $852.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $565.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $632.00 to $727.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Intuitive Surgical to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $675.10.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.19, for a total transaction of $5,078,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,014,656.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.49, for a total value of $9,935,145.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,628,018.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,830 shares of company stock valued at $30,439,933 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

