CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on CarMax from $87.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stephens increased their price objective on CarMax from $82.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

KMX stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,279,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,927. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.74. CarMax has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $109.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.73.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CarMax will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 254,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total value of $24,864,292.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 466,687 shares in the company, valued at $45,553,318.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 15,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $1,516,332.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,686.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 536,080 shares of company stock valued at $51,564,723. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CarMax by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 446.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in CarMax by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in CarMax by 17.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 112,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 16,365 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in CarMax by 70.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

