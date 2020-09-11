carVertical (CV) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $18,559.00

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 10th. During the last seven days, carVertical has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. carVertical has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $18,559.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day. One carVertical token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00119197 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00043400 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00226943 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.39 or 0.01602702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000320 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00183154 BTC.

carVertical Token Profile

carVertical’s launch date was December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here

carVertical Token Trading

carVertical can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

