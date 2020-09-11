Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) Receives $36.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Century Communities from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Century Communities from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Century Communities from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of CCS stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.29. 484,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,384. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 2.02. Century Communities has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $40.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.02 and a 200 day moving average of $28.23.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.48. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $776.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.70 million. Analysts expect that Century Communities will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Century Communities news, CAO John Scott Dixon sold 3,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $113,743.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David L. Messenger sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $1,118,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,035.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,171 shares of company stock valued at $8,388,694 in the last ninety days. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 0.6% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 56,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 3.2% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 11.0% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 8.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

