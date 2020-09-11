Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Receives $7.63 Average PT from Brokerages

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.63.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CERS. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Cerus in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cerus from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERS traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $6.05. 1,190,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,902,156. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.85. Cerus has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $7.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.64 million, a P/E ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 76.83% and a negative net margin of 83.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cerus will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy B. Anderson sold 16,008 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $126,463.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 226,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,261.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol Moore sold 130,000 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $910,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 241,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 554,494 shares of company stock valued at $4,017,906 in the last three months. 7.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERS. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Cerus during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cerus in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Cerus by 960.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Cerus by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cerus in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

