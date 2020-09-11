Cheviot Value Management LLC Acquires 326 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cheviot Value Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Stryker comprises 1.9% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,812,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,307,526,000 after acquiring an additional 136,388 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Stryker by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,006,593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,166,528,000 after purchasing an additional 28,171 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Stryker by 20.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,216,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,034,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,721 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Stryker by 19.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,619,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $436,199,000 after purchasing an additional 427,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 82.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $428,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $202.02. 45,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,317. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $76.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.79. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total transaction of $4,933,134.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total transaction of $1,917,419.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,302.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.80.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

