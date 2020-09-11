Cheviot Value Management LLC Buys 8,889 Shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Cheviot Value Management LLC raised its stake in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 12.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,889 shares during the quarter. Unilever comprises approximately 1.7% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,266,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,336 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,596,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,784 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,857,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,569,000 after acquiring an additional 529,422 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,816,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 698,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,074,000 after acquiring an additional 411,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays upgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

NYSE UN traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.00. The company had a trading volume of 76,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,292. The company has a market capitalization of $104.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.11. Unilever NV has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $61.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.4694 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 64.34%.

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

