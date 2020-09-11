Cheviot Value Management LLC Decreases Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Cheviot Value Management LLC lowered its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,656 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s accounts for 1.0% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,036,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,966,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342,704 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,690,799 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $940,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,908 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,127,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,308,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,532,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,425 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 626.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,018 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $204,502,000 after purchasing an additional 964,105 shares during the period. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MCD shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Longbow Research boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.48.

MCD stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $218.00. The company had a trading volume of 187,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,792. The company has a market capitalization of $160.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $219.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $206.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.06.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

About Mcdonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

