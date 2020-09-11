Cheviot Value Management LLC Has $3.35 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cheviot Value Management LLC cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 1.3% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 342.2% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 191.0% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.87.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $349,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,881.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $444,622.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,203,146.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.86. 157,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,637,005. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $189.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.75.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

