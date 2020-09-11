Cheviot Value Management LLC Has $6.77 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cheviot Value Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,376 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 2.6% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.4% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 60,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% in the second quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the second quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 21,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 30,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,536,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,931,306. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $40.97. The stock has a market cap of $201.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.19.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

