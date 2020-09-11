Cheviot Value Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Cheviot Value Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 243.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth $45,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 495.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth $49,000. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MO traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.57. 530,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,292,111. The firm has a market cap of $81.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.46. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $51.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.36.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

