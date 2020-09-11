Cheviot Value Management LLC Sells 11,181 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Cheviot Value Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,181 shares during the quarter. Newmont Goldcorp makes up about 6.4% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $16,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. FMR LLC grew its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,885,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,536,410,000 after buying an additional 2,459,265 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 24,317.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,324,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,472 shares during the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the second quarter worth $101,871,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,982,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP raised its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 45.1% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,041,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,462,000 after acquiring an additional 944,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $66.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,347,783. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.58.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 36.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $89,373.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 89,641 shares in the company, valued at $5,947,680.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $216,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 154,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,380,920.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,958 shares of company stock valued at $4,442,401 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

