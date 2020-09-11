Cheviot Value Management LLC Sells 3,865 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cheviot Value Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,865 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 300.0% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,080.0% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.0% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 96.2% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.89 on Friday, reaching $270.45. 71,605,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,913,602. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $275.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.12. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $303.50.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

