Cheviot Value Management LLC Sells 391 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cheviot Value Management LLC cut its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 82,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at about $591,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

ADP traded up $1.52 on Friday, reaching $133.42. 105,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,747. The stock has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.75. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 46.66%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.49%.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total value of $7,147,538.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,913,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,162 shares in the company, valued at $748,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research cut Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.08.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.