Cheviot Value Management LLC Sells 504 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cheviot Value Management LLC reduced its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,392,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,706 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,348,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $608,871,000 after acquiring an additional 255,212 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.7% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,034,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $377,407,000 after purchasing an additional 183,173 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,060,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $435,734,000 after purchasing an additional 292,791 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,813,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,992,000 after purchasing an additional 87,735 shares during the period. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.07. 131,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,953,429. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of -20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $11.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.43 per share, for a total transaction of $102,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $325,600 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

