Cheviot Value Management LLC Takes Position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL)

Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. CIBC increased their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. National Bank Financial lowered Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform spec under weight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.90.

NYSE:KL traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $52.52. The stock had a trading volume of 199,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,613. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.87. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $57.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.95 and its 200 day moving average is $41.06.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $580.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.08 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 36.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

