Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Boosted by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,233 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.7% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 29,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 53,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 27,185 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 146,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,068,000 after purchasing an additional 14,915 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Chevron by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 470,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,962,000 after purchasing an additional 38,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.14.

Shares of CVX traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,804,070. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $125.27. The stock has a market cap of $149.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.68, a PEG ratio of 163.33 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

