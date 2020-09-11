Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,496 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 81.4% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.15. The company had a trading volume of 11,842,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,099,970. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.77, a PEG ratio of 161.16 and a beta of 1.21. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $125.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.14.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

