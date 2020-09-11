CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Short Interest Down 90.9% in August

CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CJEWY traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $12.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 1.13. CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $12.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the Chow Tai Fook, Hearts On Fire, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

