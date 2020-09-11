Chronologic (DAY) Price Hits $0.22 on Top Exchanges

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Over the last week, Chronologic has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar. Chronologic has a market cap of $207,058.05 and $11,936.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chronologic token can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00002085 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00120609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00043955 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00243000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.00 or 0.01603817 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000327 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00195913 BTC.

Chronologic Token Profile

Chronologic’s genesis date was July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,238,211 tokens and its circulating supply is 959,558 tokens. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH

Buying and Selling Chronologic

Chronologic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

